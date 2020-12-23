Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 2,196,209 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,054,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

STNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $662.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $176.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 76.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $715,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

