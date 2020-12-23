Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) (LON:SMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,208.92

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) (LON:SMT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,208.92 ($15.79) and last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.68), with a volume of 501913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,185 ($15.48).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,090.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 957.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of £17.49 billion and a PE ratio of -348.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.88%.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

