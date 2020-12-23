Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) Shares Down 2.5%

Security Devices International Inc (OTCMKTS:SDEV) shares traded down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.54. 163,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 562% from the average session volume of 24,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

Security Devices International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDEV)

Security Devices International, Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company offers blunt impact projectile 40mm line of products, which uses pain compliance to control a target; and a line of 12 gauge less lethal projectiles and irritants.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Security Devices International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Devices International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.