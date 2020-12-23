Sei Investments Co. Acquires 2,183 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth $1,052,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth $1,268,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Equifax by 36.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 58.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Equifax by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.63.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $194.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.25. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $196.47. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

