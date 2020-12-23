Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 107,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,917,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,205,076,000 after purchasing an additional 310,661 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 302,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 525.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $65.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

