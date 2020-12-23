Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,429 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Textron worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,040,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,174,000 after purchasing an additional 453,078 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 5,708.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,711,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,020 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,628,000 after purchasing an additional 410,857 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 140166 raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.