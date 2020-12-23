Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after purchasing an additional 311,240 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,762,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,075,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,866,000 after buying an additional 261,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,119,000 after buying an additional 251,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,640,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

