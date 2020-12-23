Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,815 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 131.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOXA. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

