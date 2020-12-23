Sei Investments Co. Has $5.07 Million Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 895,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,206,000 after acquiring an additional 313,244 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 362,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,824 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 74,225 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 128.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 278,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $70.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.32. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

