Sei Investments Co. Purchases 60,487 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 51.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCII. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth $206,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 37.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.