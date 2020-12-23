Serum Trading Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Serum has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00004084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $47.79 million and $42.27 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00135936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00020830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.05 or 0.00688274 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00140056 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00376323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00062849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00095533 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.