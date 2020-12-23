Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Stock Price Down 37.1%

Shares of Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) traded down 37.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 5,871 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 3,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51.

Shimao Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIOPF)

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; provision of architect, design, business management, and consultancy services.

