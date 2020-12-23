Shivom Hits Market Capitalization of $396,468.06 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00050233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00322045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00032916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Shivom Token Profile

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Coinsuper, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

