Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. Sinclair Broadcast Group posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 359.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year earnings of $10.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $28.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $102,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,616,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,035 shares of company stock worth $648,124 in the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

