SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $5.78

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $5.29. SM Energy shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 298 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 5.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 34,594 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SM Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SM Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

