Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Aegis began coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

SWBI opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 118.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $536,560 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

