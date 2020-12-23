SnowGem Price Tops $0.0441 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001099 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

