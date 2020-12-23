Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SONVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Sonova stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sonova has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $54.77.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

