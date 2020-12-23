Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Up 18.6%

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shot up 18.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.56. 43,326,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 24,580,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRNE. ValuEngine cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,016,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,708,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,768,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,344,000 after buying an additional 3,200,338 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,820,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,742,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after buying an additional 1,848,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

