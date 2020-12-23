SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) shares dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.18 and last traded at $26.25. Approximately 77,539 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 68,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,515 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.58% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

