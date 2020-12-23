STACS Hits Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (GATE)

STACS (CURRENCY:GATE) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One STACS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. STACS has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $12.00 worth of STACS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STACS has traded 41.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00137521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.42 or 0.00680862 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00141690 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00373875 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00064573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00097500 BTC.

About STACS

STACS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,750,442 tokens. STACS’s official website is stacs.io

STACS Token Trading

STACS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STACS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STACS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STACS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

