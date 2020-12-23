Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Casper Sleep Call Options (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,080 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 900% compared to the average volume of 108 call options.

Shares of CSPR stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 640.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 69,591 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 31.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 279.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 41,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSPR. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.91.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.