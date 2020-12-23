Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Casper Sleep Call Options (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,080 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 900% compared to the average volume of 108 call options.
Shares of CSPR stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61.
Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSPR. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.91.
About Casper Sleep
Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.
