Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $48.42 million and $1.33 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001939 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000325 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000327 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00025189 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

