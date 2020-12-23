Strs Ohio Acquires 181 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Five9 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Five9 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,992,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Five9 by 209.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $882,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,439,879.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $2,211,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,125 shares of company stock worth $11,507,675. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Five9 from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.11.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $186.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.16 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.70. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $187.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.10 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.