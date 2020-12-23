Strs Ohio Buys New Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 194.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,522,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,327,000 after buying an additional 12,889,592 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth approximately $41,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 395.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,394,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 254.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,582,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 214.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,628 shares in the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

