Strs Ohio Grows Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 2,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cannae in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

