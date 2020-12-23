Strs Ohio Grows Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OC. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.48.

Shares of OC stock opened at $77.45 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.