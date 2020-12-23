Strs Ohio Purchases 3,317 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 11,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982,185 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Pentair by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,441,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,081 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,704,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 957,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,846,000 after purchasing an additional 652,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $58.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Vertical Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $545,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,810 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

