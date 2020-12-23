Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Up 6.8%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.94. 353,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 132,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMMT shares. HC Wainwright lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.95% and a negative net margin of 4,873.61%. Analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Jonathan Powell sold 13,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $60,885.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,775.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 54,656 shares of company stock valued at $238,578 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 90,481 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

