Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s share price traded up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.24 and last traded at $66.18. 6,847,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 4,195,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Get Sunrun alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,920.08 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.99.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $107,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 263,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $16,779,260.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,241 shares in the company, valued at $22,126,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,304,742 shares of company stock worth $595,148,841. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sunrun by 63.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 324,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Sunrun by 4.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sunrun by 25.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.