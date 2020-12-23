Switch (ESH) Market Cap Hits $205,815.18

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Switch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Switch has a total market cap of $205,815.18 and $239,548.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Switch has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005617 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00046398 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002456 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00020170 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004631 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Switch Token Profile

ESH is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag

Buying and Selling Switch

Switch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

