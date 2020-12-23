TD Securities Lowers Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC) to Tender

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$43.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial cut Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from C$38.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) alerts:

TSE:MIC traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,135. Genworth MI Canada Inc. has a 12-month low of C$24.02 and a 12-month high of C$61.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.20. The firm has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$173.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Genworth MI Canada Inc. will post 4.7600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert John Piroli sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.61, for a total value of C$30,134.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,565.74.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) Company Profile

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.