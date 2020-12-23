Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) to Issue None Dividend of $1.85

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.85 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous None dividend of $0.50.

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $104,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 120,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,963.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $106,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,687.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

