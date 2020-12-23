Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.19

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 1436541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $28.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.53.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $5,337,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,905,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,065,000 after purchasing an additional 765,718 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,558,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,815,000 after acquiring an additional 158,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.