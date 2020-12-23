Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Terreno Realty posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.12 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 4.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRNO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Terreno Realty by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.66. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

