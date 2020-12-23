Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) (CVE:TES) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.17

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) (CVE:TES) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 99430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market cap of C$13.94 million and a P/E ratio of -41.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) Company Profile (CVE:TES)

Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Western South America. The company was formerly known as Auro Resources Corp. and changed its name to Tesoro Minerals Corp. in August 2013. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

