Tether (USDT) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Tether has a market cap of $20.47 billion and $82.32 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 20,883,323,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,470,866,934 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

