The Aarons (NYSE:AAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.52

The Aarons Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 798662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAN. Raymond James assumed coverage on The Aarons in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens lowered The Aarons from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of The Aarons in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aarons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of The Aarons in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.82.

The Aarons (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The Aarons’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Aarons Company Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $156,210.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,324.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Aarons by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Aarons by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Aarons by 270.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 512,787 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The Aarons by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Aarons by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About The Aarons (NYSE:AAN)

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

