The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L)’s (BKG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,907.09 ($64.11).

Get The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) alerts:

Shares of BKG traded up GBX 207 ($2.70) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,638 ($60.60). The company had a trading volume of 525,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,544.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,419.36. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,006.96 ($78.48). The company has a market capitalization of £5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04.

In other The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 16,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,460 ($58.27), for a total transaction of £715,428.60 ($934,712.05). Also, insider Richard Stearn sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,249 ($55.51), for a total transaction of £913,535 ($1,193,539.33).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.