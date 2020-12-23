The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Analysts expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to announce sales of $2.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $2.37 billion. The Blackstone Group reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $5.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $7.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

BX stock opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $65.75.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

