The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of The Peck stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PECK opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.53. The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. The Peck had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Peck stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of The Peck at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Peck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on The Peck in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

