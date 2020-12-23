The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Steven Broz Sells 3,291 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $319,391.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,314.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $311,094.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $317,414.64.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $310,896.48.

PGR opened at $97.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.24 and a 200-day moving average of $90.16.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

