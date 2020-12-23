The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.32

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.32 and traded as high as $71.58. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) shares last traded at $71.50, with a volume of 6,023,976 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on TD. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$66.47 to C$78.36 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.74.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4836209 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total value of C$1,773,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,237.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

