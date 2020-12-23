The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,150 ($15.02).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEIR. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

WEIR opened at GBX 1,947 ($25.44) on Wednesday. The Weir Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 608.60 ($7.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,959.50 ($25.60). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,704.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,369.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71. The stock has a market cap of £5.05 billion and a PE ratio of -13.02.

In related news, insider Engelbert Haan bought 1,000 shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

