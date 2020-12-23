THEKEY Trading 12.3% Lower This Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $8,342.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000057 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

TKY is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.