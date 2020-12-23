THEKEY Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $8,342.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000057 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

