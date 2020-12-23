TheStreet Downgrades AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) to C+

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AAON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $64.32 on Monday. AAON has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average is $59.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AAON will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 11.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 74.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

