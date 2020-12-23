Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on January 18th

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the construction company on Monday, January 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Thor Industries has increased its dividend payment by 25.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of THO stock opened at $101.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 2.43. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $121.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.86.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

