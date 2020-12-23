TigerCash Price Down 5.3% This Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $391,986.81 and $2.34 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.00577352 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.