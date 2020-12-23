TitanSwap (TITAN) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One TitanSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002737 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $34.37 million and $3.02 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00049987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00321846 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00032895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001933 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TITAN is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

